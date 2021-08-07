Millennium Management LLC Has $5 Million Holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,657 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.29% of Sapiens International worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 13,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Torray LLC lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 57,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sapiens International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.60. Sapiens International Co. has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.