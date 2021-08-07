Millennium Management LLC Invests $5.06 Million in Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 506,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACXU. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at $4,995,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at $1,558,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at $6,621,000.

Shares of PACXU opened at $10.28 on Friday. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.40.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

