Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Shares in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 90,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.57. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.49.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 39.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cfra lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

