Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,036 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Varonis Systems worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRNS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 49.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 211.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 224.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $89,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,100.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $276,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,874 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

VRNS stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -54.21 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.58 and a 52 week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

