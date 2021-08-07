Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 199,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of InnovAge at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,039,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,487,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,800,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,747,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,142,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INNV opened at $17.22 on Friday. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $156.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. Equities analysts expect that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

