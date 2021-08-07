Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 530,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter valued at $81,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVFC stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

