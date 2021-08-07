Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 2,065 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

VOT stock opened at $243.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $171.02 and a 1-year high of $244.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

