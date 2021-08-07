Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 3,400 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,195,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the period.

Shares of CRBN stock opened at $169.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.64. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52-week low of $126.26 and a 52-week high of $169.40.

