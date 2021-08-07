Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 151.7% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 85,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 51,353 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 31,239 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 508,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 21,762 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,483 shares during the period.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $25.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.