Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $242.69 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $243.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

