Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $104.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $320,271.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,277 shares of company stock valued at $13,816,386 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.92.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

