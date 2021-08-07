Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 2,104 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO opened at $485.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.48 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

