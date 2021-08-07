Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 49,556 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,556 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 98,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after buying an additional 42,191 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 26,526 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 170,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 105,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,561,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,438,000 after purchasing an additional 201,333 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $53.49 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $54.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

