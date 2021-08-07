Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Market Capitalization Achieves $31.38 Million

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $31.38 million and approximately $183,511.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for $23.46 or 0.00053899 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00048105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00144251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00157075 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,471.87 or 0.99877147 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $352.55 or 0.00809978 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,337,816 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.