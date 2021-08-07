Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $97,951.00

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a market capitalization of $26.45 million and approximately $97,951.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Tesla coin can currently be bought for approximately $715.79 or 0.01616528 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00048693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00129174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.70 or 0.00157403 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,312.55 or 1.00075352 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $357.36 or 0.00807067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 36,951 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

