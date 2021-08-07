Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.04 EPS

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ MIRM traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.70. 304,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.37. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $27.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MIRM shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.24 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.61.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $797,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $1,570,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,289. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

