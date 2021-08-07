Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) PT Lowered to $33.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its price target cut by analysts at SVB Leerink from $38.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 124.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.24 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.61.

NASDAQ MIRM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 304,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,612. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $447.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.30.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $797,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 10,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $180,288.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,163 shares of company stock worth $2,548,289 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,502,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,785,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

