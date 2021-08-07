MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of MIXT opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.85. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.64.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.0687 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

