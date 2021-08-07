Mizuho Raises Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $279.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $250.00 to $279.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $244.19.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $263.44 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $270.65. The company has a market cap of $252.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 122.56% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 132,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total transaction of $35,065,187.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,283,621 shares of company stock worth $306,474,518 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,388 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,294 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,069,000 after purchasing an additional 908,748 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,044.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 754,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,896,000 after purchasing an additional 688,271 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $115,618,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

