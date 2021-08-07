MKM Partners Cuts Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $108.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target cut by MKM Partners from $120.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $82.43 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

