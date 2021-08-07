MKM Partners Increases Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target to $260.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price upped by MKM Partners from $222.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSI. Raymond James upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $218.14.

MSI opened at $228.52 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $140.21 and a 12 month high of $231.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.12.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,959 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,955. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

