MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.77. MKS Instruments posted earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year earnings of $11.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.99 to $11.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.44 to $12.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%.

MKSI has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.87. The company had a trading volume of 472,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,961. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.53. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $101.78 and a 52-week high of $199.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.84%.

In related news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $337,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

