Monavale (MONA) Price Hits $590.28 on Major Exchanges

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for $590.28 or 0.01350878 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Monavale has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Monavale has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and approximately $29,288.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.95 or 0.00352319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006932 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000655 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Monavale Profile

Monavale (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,476 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357 coins. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars.

