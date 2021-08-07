Montes Archimedes Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 49,453 shares.The stock last traded at $9.89 and had previously closed at $9.90.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,236,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the second quarter worth $211,000. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 19.5% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,911,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,692,000 after buying an additional 311,200 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $958,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

