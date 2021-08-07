Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Invests $292,000 in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 219.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $224.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $138.94 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.67.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

