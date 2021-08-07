Morgan Stanley Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $232.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $220.80.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $213.75 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $117.25 and a twelve month high of $216.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

