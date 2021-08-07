Morgan Stanley Boosts U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Price Target to $11.00

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SLCA. Barclays cut shares of U.S. Silica from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.60.

NYSE SLCA opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a market cap of $739.32 million, a P/E ratio of -141.29 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.28. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $15.38.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Jennings Kacal acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $154,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

