Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 56.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 366,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $28,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRT. TheStreet cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.15.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $121.31 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

