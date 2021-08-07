Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 219,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iRobot were worth $26,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iRobot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in iRobot by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iRobot by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in iRobot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $85.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.17. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $197.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.25.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. iRobot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

