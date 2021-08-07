Morgan Stanley Has $27.93 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $27,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 241.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 24,414 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 60,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $183,000. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.96. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $50.87 and a 1 year high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

