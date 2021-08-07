Morgan Stanley Increases ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $80.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ZI. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.28.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $67.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 280.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.30.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $16,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $191,928.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,250,363 shares of company stock valued at $574,380,685. 24.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $9,992,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $13,448,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,329,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

