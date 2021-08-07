Morgan Stanley Purchases 36,693 Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,693 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF were worth $29,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 102.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of MOO opened at $91.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.65. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $95.16.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

