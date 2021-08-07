Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 769,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 27.13% of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF worth $26,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth $1,086,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 83.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at $321,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIXM opened at $31.02 on Friday. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $43.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.21.

