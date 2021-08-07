Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MT. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.38.

MT opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.81.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is -32.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,669,000 after purchasing an additional 68,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 67.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 500,924 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 56.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after purchasing an additional 364,199 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at about $28,587,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 60.8% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 763,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,281,000 after purchasing an additional 288,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

