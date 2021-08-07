Morgan Stanley Sells 271,263 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 271,263 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.69% of Ryder System worth $28,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at $374,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 44.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 376.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 341,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 270,196 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,034,605.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,970,843.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $3,563,356.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,558.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,645 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,482 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

R opened at $77.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $89.65. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.46.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -829.63%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

