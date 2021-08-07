Morgan Stanley Sells 380,837 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,837 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Penske Automotive Group worth $27,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 45,217 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

PAG opened at $87.76 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $93.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.81.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.51%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

