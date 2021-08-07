Morgan Stanley Sells 479,062 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,864 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 479,062 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of First Solar worth $28,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 239,475 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,906,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 409,780 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,573,000 after purchasing an additional 68,552 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,470 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,993,000 after purchasing an additional 44,350 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,477 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.35.

Shares of FSLR opened at $93.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.52 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,729 shares of company stock worth $4,035,745 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.