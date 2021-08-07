Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director Caroline J. Tsay Sells 466 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.23, for a total transaction of $118,005.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,989.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
MORN stock opened at $261.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.53 and a 1 year high of $270.08.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
