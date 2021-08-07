Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 116.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.94. The stock had a trading volume of 149,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 1.20. Morphic has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.67.

In related news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 3,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $229,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $961,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,754.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,321 shares of company stock valued at $12,091,493 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

