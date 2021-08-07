Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAEU) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAEU)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 883 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.15.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCAEU)

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on private companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.