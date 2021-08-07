mStable USD (MUSD) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002307 BTC on exchanges. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.36 million and approximately $141,949.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,576.05 or 0.99885853 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00031486 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00076830 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000809 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00010591 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002745 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

