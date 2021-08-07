Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

Mueller Water Products has raised its dividend payment by 32.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Mueller Water Products has a payout ratio of 36.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mueller Water Products to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

