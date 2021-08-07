Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

Shares of MUR opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $25.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $78,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,564. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $129,348.75. Insiders have sold 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162 in the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

