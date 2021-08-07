Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Myers Industries stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.90 million, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Myers Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

