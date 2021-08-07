Myriad (XMY) Achieves Market Cap of $6.26 Million

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Myriad has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and $20,594.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Myriad has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,792,547,750 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

