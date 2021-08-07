NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. The business had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NSTG traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.86. The company had a trading volume of 427,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,472. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 1.70. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $95,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,488.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 131,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $7,769,883.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,190,703.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,588 shares of company stock worth $9,802,108 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

