Nasdacoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,451.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $182,165.45 and approximately $6,451.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 112% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,486,609 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

