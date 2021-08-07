Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC decreased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,368 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Nasdaq by 29.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Nasdaq by 13.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Nasdaq by 2.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total transaction of $330,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,256 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.72. 526,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.23. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.01 and a 1-year high of $190.69. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.