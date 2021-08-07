National Bank Financial Increases GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to C$46.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GFL Environmental from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on GFL Environmental from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GFL Environmental from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.95.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL stock opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $36.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 71.10 and a beta of 1.30.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $197,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 377.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.