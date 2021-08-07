National Bank Financial Increases Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to C$39.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sleep Country Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of SCCAF opened at $26.34 on Thursday. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

